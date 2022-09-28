US IT firm Xebia elevates Anand Sahay as Global CEO

Dutch IT consultancy firm Xebia, now headquartered in the US, has elevated Anand Sahay as its Global CEO, the company said on Wednesday.

Birla Institute of Technology alumni Sahay joined Xebia in 2014 as CEO to take the company beyond the Netherlands and co-founded Xebia Global Services.

''He (Sahay) is the force behind extending Xebia’s business into the US, UK, Middle East Africa, APAC and ANZ regions in his role as CEO. Anand will set the ground for Xebia’s next level of growth,'' the statement said. As an electronics engineer, Sahay started his career at TCS as a software programmer. He later completed his MBA and moved on to take various leadership roles. In his career, Sahay has had exposure to a diverse range of organisations, functional groups and work cultures, the statement said.

''It is an honour to be elevated as the Global CEO. With this, there is a huge responsibility that I take up hereon.

''I believe with our strength of cutting-edge technology and a family of highly skilled and dedicated workforce, we will be able to build a unique firm of futurists who bring the latest technology to our customers as well as the ability to scale the engineering team to bring new technology implementations to life,'' Sahay said.

At present, about half a billion euro company Xebia has a workforce of more than 5,000 worldwide, including over 3,000 people across five centres in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)