Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping

Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo. Amazon has said privacy is foundational to its work and that the sleep tracker will encrypt health data. Its new e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce company said at its annual devices and services event.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:26 IST
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.

Amazon said the $139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up. Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo.

Amazon has said privacy is foundational to its work and that the sleep tracker will encrypt health data. Its new e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce company said at its annual devices and services event.

