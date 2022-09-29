Left Menu

World Bank to discuss in October replacement for 'Doing Business' reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 06:58 IST
David Malpass Image Credit: Flickr / World Bank Photo Collection
The World Bank's board will discuss plans next month for replacing the bank's annual "Doing Business" rankings that were canceled in September 2021 after an external report found data irregularities, World Bank President David Malpass said.

Malpass told an event hosted by Stanford University on Wednesday there were still issues to define how to assess a country's business climate, but the bank and its various arms, including the International Finance Corp, were all working to continue encouraging private sector activity.

"The World Bank is very involved in trying to encourage private sector development in countries," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

