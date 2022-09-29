Nokia, Vodafone NZ announce network innovation collaboration

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand have entered into a strategic partnership focused on the development of new applications and services supported by 5G and 5G-Advanced. The collaboration will also look to explore the capabilities of 6G networks in the future.

The collaborative agreement comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in New Zealand and paves the way towards a 6G future.

"This collaboration will pave the way forward to 5G-Advanced and ultimately 6G. New Zealand has a thriving and dynamic telecommunications environment, which provides a perfect backdrop to pioneer innovation - innovation that will enable incredible advances in connectivity, services and the associated digital transformation," says Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

In a press release on Thursday, Nokia said that the partnership will seek to further ignite innovation in advanced networks, developing commercial opportunities and future use cases in areas from network slicing and private networks to industrial automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Edge computing and 6G-enabled future.

The innovation-focused agreement will keep New Zealand at the forefront of global advances in network technology, enabling it to play a key role in shaping how the next generation of technologies will be used to enhance peoples lives, the economy as well as the environment.

"We have invested extensively in our 4G and 5G networks with Nokia and the innovation collaboration announced today is an awesome next step. A relentless focus on innovation - and bringing leading technology and expertise to Aotearoa - is how we help Kiwi businesses, industry and people realise the huge potential of advanced mobile networks in the short term, while putting us firmly on the path towards a 6G future in the longer term," said Tony Baird, Vodafone New Zealand's Wholesale & Infrastructure Director.