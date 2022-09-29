Junglee Rummy's Latest Campaign, The Great Winnings Festival, launched with a Prize Pool of ₹500 Crores

Junglee Rummy, an online gaming app with over 50 million registered players, launched a mega campaign called The Great Winnings Festival on 19th September 2022 with an incredibly big prize pool of ₹500 crores. This offer will be available for almost two months covering popular upcoming Indian festivals and sporting events.

The Great Winnings Festival is an umbrella campaign with multiple mini-campaigns that will be unlocked with forthcoming events. The mega campaign commenced with the Rummy Winnings Cup, which covers the most awaited sporting events like Australia's tour of India and then South Africa's tour of India all the way up to the 2022 T20 World Cup and the popular Pro Kabaddi League.

Junglee Rummy offers great promotions to the fast-growing community of rummy enthusiasts. Apart from the eye-catching prize pool, the campaign has incredible rewards like Hyundai Creta, Royal Enfield Classic 350, TVS Apache 200 4V, Yamaha FZ F1, and iPhone 14 up for grabs.

Following the tradition of hosting great online rummy tournaments, Junglee Rummy launched another Great Winnings Series with an extravagant prize pool of ₹5 crores. The tournament will culminate on 15th November 2022 with the first prize winner taking home a whopping big amount of ₹1.5 crores. Commenting on the big launch, Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, ''We are constantly innovating to exceed our players' expectations and provide them with a wide range of challenges and rewards. Given the massive prize pool of ₹500 crores, there's something for everyone to win in this offer.'' ''We are thrilled with the response received by our last few campaigns, and we now aim to set new industry standards by delivering exclusive gaming experiences to a broader audience for an extended period,'' he added.

Junglee Rummy will continue to unveil more promotions and offers during The Great Winnings Festival campaign. One of the upcoming campaigns boasts a thrilling prize pool of ₹75 crores.

Online real money gaming platform Junglee Rummy has established itself as an industry leader by hosting the biggest and most rewarding online rummy series and tournaments. It's the Indian rummy community's most trusted platform for playing rummy online and winning coveted prizes.

About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site, has more than 50 million registered users who play online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.

