Attacks against NATO allies critical infrastructure to be met with determined response - NATO chief

Updated: 29-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:10 IST
Attacks against NATO allies critical infrastructure to be met with determined response - NATO chief
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that a deliberate attack against allies' infrastructure would be met with a determined response, following what it called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage," NATO said in a statement.

"We, as Allies, have committed to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors. Any deliberate attack against Allies' critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response," it said.

