KSUM seeks ideas from start-ups, individuals to curb stray dog menace

With stray dog menace becoming a major public concern in Kerala and many other states, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has convened an 'Ideathon' to tap novel ideas from start-ups as well as individuals to tackle the issue.

Through the 'Ideathon,' KSUM is looking at pragmatic and sustainable ideas and projects that can be leveraged by the government agencies and civic institutions to carry out effective steps to address the problem, including vaccination, spaying and other canine breeding control measures.

To begin with, start-ups can suggest ideas and solutions to step up awareness drive, sanitation, methods of spotting stray dogs, training to catch dogs, making shelters to keep dogs caught from streets and adoption and rehabilitation of stray dogs, an official statement said.

KSUM will provide financial and technical assistance to implement the best ideas and solutions. Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM said encouraging startups having socially-relevant ideas has been a key mandate of KSUM ever since its inception. ''Our track record shows that over the years startups supported or incubated by KSUM have successfully evolved services and products that addressed public issues. It could be for the first time that a nodal agency like KSUM is seeking to elicit from young, bright minds novel ideas and pragmatic solutions that could effectively tackle stray dog menace,'' he said.

Last date of registration is October 10.

Last date of registration is October 10.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

