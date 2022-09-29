Ukraine's president calls emergency meeting of security and defence chiefs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called an emergency meeting of top security and defence officials for Friday, his spokesperson said on Thursday.
Serhiy Nykyforov announced the meeting on Facebook after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign formal documents on Friday proclaiming Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv called sham referendums organised by Russia at gunpoint.
"President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. The agenda and other details will be announced later," Nykyforov said.
