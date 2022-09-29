Maha Finger Print Bureau bags 1st prize for smart use of fingerprint science in Sakinaka rape-murder case
The city-based Finger Print Bureau has won the first prize for the smart use of fingerprint science in its investigation into the Sakinaka rape and murder case, an official said on Thursday.
The city-based Finger Print Bureau has won the first prize for the smart use of fingerprint science in its investigation into the Sakinaka rape and murder case, an official said on Thursday. It won the prize at the 23rd All India Fingerprint Director Conference organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on September 20 and 21.
Finger Print Bureau's Assistant Police Inspector Sarika Tilekar had presented the investigation into the rape and murder that had occurred at Sakinaka in Mumbai last year, the official said. API Tilekar got the first prize under the smart use of fingerprint science in investigation, as evidence submitted by her was considered as the most important in the case, he said.
