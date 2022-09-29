Left Menu

Russian annexation of Ukraine regions would be 'dangerous escalation,' UN chief says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:51 IST
If Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations Secretary-General warned on Thursday.

"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Antonio Guterres told reporters.

