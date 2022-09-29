Russian annexation of Ukraine regions would be 'dangerous escalation,' UN chief says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
If Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations Secretary-General warned on Thursday.
"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Antonio Guterres told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Ukrainian
- Kherson
- United Nations
- Donetsk
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
- Russia
- Luhansk
ALSO READ
UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees damage in recaptured towns; Russia strikes city water system
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine continues to consolidate its control in Kharkiv area, UK says