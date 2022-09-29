Gulf Oil Lubricants on Thursday announced its exclusive partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility for a special range of electric vehicle fluids. Under the collaboration, the Hinduja Group company will officially supply EV fluids to the two EV makers for their vehicles, Gulf Oil Lubricants said.

Sanjay Hinduja, chairman, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said ''acceptance of our products by marquee players like Piaggio and Switch further augments our commitment to develop products for the EV sector.'' With each OEM tie up, Gulf Oil is well poised to play a role in e-three and four-wheeler as well bus EV category, said Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants.

************************ TelioEV teams up with Electric One * Electric vehicle charging network provider TelioEV has teamed up with EV superstores Electric One to develop a specially curated mobile application with many advanced features.

Under the partnership, it will offer features like charger locator, vehicle registration with dealer name, push notifications for offers alerts, service camp, service reminders, among others, the company said. Electric One has 82 stores across India.

**************** Varroc Engineering appoints K Mahendra Kumar as Group CFO * Auto component group Varroc Engineering on Thursday said it has appointed K Mahendra Kumar as the group's Chief Financial Officer. He joins Varroc Group from Tube Investments of India Ltd, where he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over five years.

Kumar's expertise in leadership, risk management, digital transformation, cost reduction, long-term strategies, debt reduction and profitability improvement will certainly be beneficial for Varroc, said Tarang Jain, chairman and managing director, Varroc Engineering Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)