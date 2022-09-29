Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:37 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Gulf Oil Lubricants on Thursday announced its exclusive partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility for a special range of electric vehicle fluids. Under the collaboration, the Hinduja Group company will officially supply EV fluids to the two EV makers for their vehicles, Gulf Oil Lubricants said.

Sanjay Hinduja, chairman, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said ''acceptance of our products by marquee players like Piaggio and Switch further augments our commitment to develop products for the EV sector.'' With each OEM tie up, Gulf Oil is well poised to play a role in e-three and four-wheeler as well bus EV category, said Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants.

************************ TelioEV teams up with Electric One * Electric vehicle charging network provider TelioEV has teamed up with EV superstores Electric One to develop a specially curated mobile application with many advanced features.

Under the partnership, it will offer features like charger locator, vehicle registration with dealer name, push notifications for offers alerts, service camp, service reminders, among others, the company said. Electric One has 82 stores across India.

**************** Varroc Engineering appoints K Mahendra Kumar as Group CFO * Auto component group Varroc Engineering on Thursday said it has appointed K Mahendra Kumar as the group's Chief Financial Officer. He joins Varroc Group from Tube Investments of India Ltd, where he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over five years.

Kumar's expertise in leadership, risk management, digital transformation, cost reduction, long-term strategies, debt reduction and profitability improvement will certainly be beneficial for Varroc, said Tarang Jain, chairman and managing director, Varroc Engineering Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022