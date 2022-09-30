UK PM Truss to hold emergency talks with budget forecasters on Friday - report

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold emergency talks with the head of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Guardian reported on Thursday, after days of chaos in financial markets triggered by the government's planned tax cuts.

Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will meet Richard Hughes, chair of the independent fiscal watchdog, on Friday before they are presented with a draft of its full fiscal forecasts next week, the report said.

