MWC Las Vegas: AWS and SK Telecom team up to co-develop new computer vision services

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Korean mobile operator SK Telecom announced that the two companies are joining forces to co-develop new services that will make it easier for organizations to build and run computer vision applications at scale.

"The combination of SK Telecom's extensive experience in AI, paired with the elasticity, scalability, and flexibility of AWS will help accelerate AI innovation for SK Telecom and their customers globally. Collaborations like this demonstrate how AWS can support communication service providers leverage their core expertise in new ways to deliver greater value to their customers," said Adolfo Hernandez, vice president and general manager of the telecom industry at AWS.

By combining SK Telecom's artificial intelligence (AI) models, trained on more than 10 years of anonymized video data, and AWS's edge services, IoT, database, and storage capabilities, the new computer vision services will help customers enhance productivity, maintain equipment, and improve facility safety.

In a press release, AWS said that the combination gives organizations a secure and simple framework to build and develop their own tailored computer vision applications with the flexibility to process and analyze data at the edge, in the cloud, or on-premises.

"We are delighted to collaborate with AWS to accelerate our pace toward becoming a global leader in AI. By co-developing edge computer vision services that run on AWS, we can easily and quickly produce and deploy AI and machine learning-based applications to customers globally, helping them address their business needs and challenges," said Ha Min-yong, chief development officer at SK Telecom.