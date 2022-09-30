Eleven countries newly elected to serve on IAEA Board of Governors

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the 2022–2023 period. The election took place on Thursday, 29 September, at the plenary session of the 66th IAEA General Conference.

The newly elected Board members are the following: Brazil, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Denmark, Kenya, Namibia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Türkiye and Uruguay.

For the 2022–2023 period, the new composition of the 35-member IAEA Board will be as follows: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Libya, Namibia, Pakistan, Qatar, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, Uruguay and Viet Nam.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States. The Board will meet on Monday, 3 October, to elect its officers.