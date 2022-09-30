Left Menu

LTTS joins hands with Qualcomm to provide solutions for 5G private network industry

LT Technology Services Limited announced on Friday it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G private network industry utilising their combined core expertise in the hi-tech telecommunication domain. As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:20 IST
LTTS joins hands with Qualcomm to provide solutions for 5G private network industry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services Limited announced on Friday it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G private network industry utilizing their combined core expertise in the hi-tech & telecommunication domain. LTTS and Qualcomm will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/ logistics sector, an LTTS statement said. As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions. LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, and provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management. In line with the terms of the collaboration, LTTS will establish an engineering center of excellence in Santa Clara with Qualcomm's support to accelerate the adoption of 5G private wireless networks, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022