UK minister says government will work with OBR on economic forecasts

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:54 IST
Andrew Griffith Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's City minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday that Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng would meet the independent fiscal watchdog regarding economic forecasts.

"We all want the forecasts to be as quickly as they (OBR) can but also .. you also want them to have the right level of detail," Griffith told Sky News. The government's mini-budget last week sent the market into a tailspin as investors worried about how it would be funded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

