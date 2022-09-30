Left Menu

Fiscal deterioration from UK's "mini budget" poses downside ratings risk - DBRS Morningstar

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:18 IST
Fiscal deterioration from UK's "mini budget" poses downside ratings risk - DBRS Morningstar
DBRS Morningstar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Changes to Britain's tax and spend plans announced last week could increase the risk to its credit rating, rating agency DBRS Morningstar said in a note on Friday.

"The fiscal deterioration resulting from the measures presented by the UK government in September could ultimately pose some downside risks to the UK's rating," the agency said.

It currently has Britain as "AA (high), Stable"

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Britain's popular prince William bears royal weight on his shoulders

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022