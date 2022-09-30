Fiscal deterioration from UK's "mini budget" poses downside ratings risk - DBRS Morningstar

Changes to Britain's tax and spend plans announced last week could increase the risk to its credit rating, rating agency DBRS Morningstar said in a note on Friday.

"The fiscal deterioration resulting from the measures presented by the UK government in September could ultimately pose some downside risks to the UK's rating," the agency said.

It currently has Britain as "AA (high), Stable"

