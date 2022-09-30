Ericsson wins Greenland 5G deal

Left Menu

Tusass said it plans to invest around 1 billion Danish crowns ($131.3 million) to secure and expand Greenland's infrastructure and improve communication. Greenland, an island of just 56,000 people, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has been contracted to build a 5G network in Greenland, initially covering three towns, local phone company Tusass said on Friday. Deploying Ericsson equipment and Netgear routers, Tusass will bring high-speed wireless internet to the sparsely populated island without resorting to expensive and hard-to-deploy cables, the company said.

A further 10 towns, including Greenland's capital Nuuk, are set to follow next. Tusass said it plans to invest around 1 billion Danish crowns ($131.3 million) to secure and expand Greenland's infrastructure and improve communication.

Greenland, an island of just 56,000 people, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy. ($1 = 7.6155 Danish crowns)

