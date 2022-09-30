Ukraine tells Russia to appeal to Kyiv if it wants encircled troops freed
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:05 IST
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Friday Russia would have to appeal to Kyiv for Moscow's encircled troops to be allowed out of the Russian stronghold of Lyman in eastern Ukraine if it was concerned about them.
"Today (Russia) will have to ask for an exit from Lyman. Only if, of course, those in (the) Kremlin are concerned with their soldiers, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
