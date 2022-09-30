Left Menu

UK lifeboat pension fund has kept liabilities hedged - CIO

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:59 IST
The Pension Protection Fund, a lifeboat fund for the pension schemes of troubled companies, has kept all its liabilities hedged, without the need to sell assets, its chief investment officer said on Friday.

"Members of the PPF, and those in schemes protected by us, can be reassured that despite the current market environment, we’re well able to continue to pay them, and their dependants, what they’ve been promised for as long as they need,” Barry Kenneth, PPF Chief Investment Officer, said in an emailed statement.

Many pension schemes have been scrambling to sell assets this week to meet collateral calls on under-water derivative positions, following a sharp rise in gilt yields.

