Amazon.in launches live video service for customers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:00 IST
In its efforts to simplify the shopping experience for customers, Amazon on Friday announced the launch of Amazon Live in the country.

Amazon Live is a unique live shopping programme on Amazon.in where customers can directly interact with content creators who showcase products, answer customer questions in real-time, run polls, and offer limited-duration deals, a company release said here.

With Amazon Live, Amazon.in will run 15 live streams every day from 10 am to 1 am.

Over 150+ content creators are live streaming during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, the release said.

''Through Amazon Live, Amazon India aims to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases,” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Amazon India.

Over the last six years, Amazon has set up a network of close to 1 lakh Amazon Easy stores across the country – consisting of exclusive stores that were setup for offering assisted shopping on Amazon as their core service and existing mom and pop stores, banking, and other e-governance touch points, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

