OnePlus 10R gets OxygenOS 13 Open Beta (Android 13)

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 10R, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums on Friday.

To upgrade to this build, make sure your device is in the designated OxygenOS 12 version:

OnePlus 10R - A.07/A.08

OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition - A.06/A.07/A.08

Also, make sure that your phone's battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 5.5 GB of storage space is available.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 Open Beta:

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots - The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Optimizes Private Safe - The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization