OnePlus 10R gets OxygenOS 13 Open Beta (Android 13)

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:55 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 10R, the company announced in a post on the OnePlus Community forums on Friday.

To upgrade to this build, make sure your device is in the designated OxygenOS 12 version:

  • OnePlus 10R - A.07/A.08
  • OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition - A.06/A.07/A.08

Also, make sure that your phone's battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 5.5 GB of storage space is available.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 Open Beta:

Aquamorphic Design

  • Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
  • Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
  • Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
  • Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
  • Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
  • Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.
  • Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
  • Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
  • Optimizes fonts for better readability.
  • Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
  • Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

  • Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
  • Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)
  • Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
  • Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
  • Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
  • Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
  • Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

  • Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

  • Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
  • Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
  • Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

  • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots - The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
  • Optimizes Private Safe - The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

  • Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.
  • Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.
  • Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization

  • Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

