Left Menu

Issey Miyake shows sculptural looks at Paris Fashion Week in nod to late designer

Issey Miyake designer Satoshi Kondo showed a collection of light, sculptured silhouettes built from technical fabrics, nudging the label’s signature approach forward with looks that varied from futuristic to romantic at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 23:00 IST
Issey Miyake shows sculptural looks at Paris Fashion Week in nod to late designer
  • Country:
  • France

Issey Miyake designer Satoshi Kondo showed a collection of light, sculptured silhouettes built from technical fabrics, nudging the label’s signature approach forward with looks that varied from futuristic to romantic at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. The first show since the death of its namesake founder, the presentation began with a projection of Miyake's portrait on a screens around the room.

Miyake, who died in August at age 84, was known for developing a new way of pleating fabrics – making garments that held their shape but allowed freedom of movement. Over the years, the label has been known to demonstrate the ease of its often seamless garments by presenting them in movement, on dancers.

There were dancers in Friday’s catwalk show, in dresses with intricate pleatwork that looked like delicate knitwear from a distance, marking a softer contrast with sharper looks, that were punctuated with spikes. At the end of the show, a pack of models in peach-toned garments broke into a run, leaping into the air, and the audience erupted into claps and cheers.

“The finale performance is an expression of the way I see how people can be connected regardless of their gender, skin tone. They should all be together,” Kondo told Reuters, speaking through a translator. “Every collection I created is always a reflection of what I learned and what my team had learned from Issey-san,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022