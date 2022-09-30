Elliott would consider seat on Swedish Match board -source

Elliott Management Corp, which has raised its stake in Swedish Match, would consider taking a seat on the Stockholm-based snus maker's board, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Along with three other top investors and a chair, Elliott is part of a "nominating committee" that, under Swedish law, can evaluate who should be on Swedish Match's board, according to the Swedish Match website. ))

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)