Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-10-2022 04:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 04:34 IST
North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Further details are still being analysed, ministry officials said.

Japanese media reported that the missiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan.

Saturday's firing is the latest of North Korea's escalating missile launches and a third this week following those fired Friday in the wake of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in South Korea.

