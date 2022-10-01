Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Further details are still being analysed, ministry officials said.

Japanese media reported that the missiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan.

Saturday's firing is the latest of North Korea's escalating missile launches and a third this week following those fired Friday in the wake of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)