Left Menu

Jemimah powers India to 150/6 in Asia Cup opener against SL

Oshadi Ranasinghe 332 was the pick of the bowlers.Brief Scores India 150 for 6 in 20 overs Jemimah Rodrigues 76, Hamanpreet Kaur 33 Oshadi Ranasinghe 332 vs Sri Lanka.

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:43 IST
Jemimah powers India to 150/6 in Asia Cup opener against SL
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Jemimah Rodrigues (76) notched her career-best score in T20I to help India post 150 for six in their women's Asia Cup T20 match here on Saturday. Rodrigues put up a boundary hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her 53-ball innings after India were invited to bat.

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply. For Sri Lanka, spinners did the bulk of damage. Oshadi Ranasinghe (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: India: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 76, Hamanpreet Kaur 33; Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/32) vs Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022