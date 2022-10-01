Jemimah powers India to 150/6 in Asia Cup opener against SL
Jemimah Rodrigues (76) notched her career-best score in T20I to help India post 150 for six in their women's Asia Cup T20 match here on Saturday. Rodrigues put up a boundary hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her 53-ball innings after India were invited to bat.
Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply. For Sri Lanka, spinners did the bulk of damage. Oshadi Ranasinghe (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers.
Brief Scores: India: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 76, Hamanpreet Kaur 33; Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/32) vs Sri Lanka.
