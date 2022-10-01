Left Menu

Students of Odisha school set up by President Droupadi Murmu participate in 5G live demonstration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.After the launch, all three major telecom operators demonstrated one use case to show the potential of 5G technology in India.Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:27 IST
President Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
Nearly 100 students and teachers of a school founded by President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha on Saturday became a part of the live demonstration of 5G telephony services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

After the launch, all three major telecom operators demonstrated one use case to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio connected a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. Modi interacted with school children in the demo case, asking them about their favourite subject and how the use of technology has helped in learning.

The SLS Memorial Residential School at Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district became the first school in Odisha to participate in the live demonstrative class through the Jio True5G network. Pahadpur is 340 km from the state capital Bhubaneswar. Local people also assembled at the school started by Murmu in 2016 in memory of her husband and two sons who died between 2009 and 2014. Officials of the service provider had set up a temporary tower on the school campus for the live demonstration. 5G, the fifth generation mobile network, is capable of transmitting a large set of data very rapidly.

