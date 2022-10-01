Left Menu

Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday clambered onto a vehicle with the Ukrainian flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a long-time Russian bastion that Kyiv says it has encircled, a video posted by the president's chief of staff showed. "Oct. 1.

Ukrainian soldiers reach outskirts of long-time Russian bastion of Lyman - video
Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday clambered onto a vehicle with the Ukrainian flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a long-time Russian bastion that Kyiv says it has encircled, a video posted by the president's chief of staff showed.

"Oct. 1. We are unfurling our state flag and establishing it on our land. Lyman will be Ukraine," one of the soldiers said before taping the flag onto what appeared to be the "Lyman" welcome sign on the way into the town.

Reuters could not immediately verify the video independently.

