Ukrainian soldiers reach outskirts of long-time Russian bastion of Lyman - video
Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday clambered onto a vehicle with the Ukrainian flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a long-time Russian bastion that Kyiv says it has encircled, a video posted by the president's chief of staff showed. "Oct. 1.
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday clambered onto a vehicle with the Ukrainian flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a long-time Russian bastion that Kyiv says it has encircled, a video posted by the president's chief of staff showed.
"Oct. 1. We are unfurling our state flag and establishing it on our land. Lyman will be Ukraine," one of the soldiers said before taping the flag onto what appeared to be the "Lyman" welcome sign on the way into the town.
Reuters could not immediately verify the video independently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians ousted days ago
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
U.S. announces new $600 mln arms package for Ukraine
Biden set to talk Ukraine, Russia with S.Africa's Ramaphosa
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine