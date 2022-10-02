Left Menu

Mizoram in dire need of good net service, phone connectivity : Min

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:47 IST
Mizoram Information and Communication Technology Minister Robert Romawia Royte has said that Mizoram is in dire need of good internet service and telephone connectivity, an official statement here said on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of 5G service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Royte said Mizoram needs good internet service and telephone connectivity given its remote location, the statement said.

''Mizoram needs better internet and telephone services far more than others because of its remoteness. The state is still backward in terms of road connectivity, railway and air service,'' Royte was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said the state government has rolled out telecome infrastructure policy, which has helped the employees in a number of ways. He also urged the Centre to expedite the sanction of pending projects under the ministries of communications and electronics and information technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

