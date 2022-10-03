Entertainment News Roundup: L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 10:32 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

L'Oreal Paris sent a pack of models and dancers down a giant runway in the center of the French capital on Sunday, throwing the spotlight on its hair and beauty products in a star-studded show that was beamed around the world on digital channels. "A fashion show is a nice way to show what we know how to do with hair coloring and makeup," Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L'Oreal Paris told Reuters in an interview.

