IAF inducts indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 11:36 IST
Light Combat Helicopter (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons.

The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

''It is a momentous occasion reflecting India's capability in defense production,'' Singh said.

The LCH would be effective in hitting enemy infantry, tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions, military officials said.

''Subsequently, the IAF and HAL began exploring the possibility of developing the platform with a capacity to carry an adequate weapon load, sufficient fuel and still be capable of operating in the higher reaches of the Himalayan ranges,'' said an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

