Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

This years Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

Updated: 03-10-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:12 IST
Svante Paabo Image Credit: Wikipedia
This year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

