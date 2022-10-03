Left Menu

CEC launches voter awareness radio series

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:43 IST
CEC launches voter awareness radio series
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Monday launched a voter awareness radio series in collaboration with All India Radio.

Fifty-two episodes, each 15 minutes long, will be broadcast every Friday on Vividh Bharati stations and various radio stations of the All India Radio.

'Matdata Junction' will have its first episode aired on October 7.

Kumar said the programme will be a strong platform to connect with voters across the country.

The programme, as a combination of information and entertainment, would specifically help address urban apathy and inform the audience about the election process.

Pandey stressed on voter awaress to ensure better turnout in future polls.

