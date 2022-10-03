C-DOT 5G mobile antenna to be ready in 6 months for commercial rollout

Made in India 5G radios will be ready for commercial deployment in six months, a top official of state-run C-DoT said.

The technology jointly developed by C-DoT, Jio's Radisys India, VVDN Technologies and Wisig Networks was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress to make a 5G call.

C-DOT Executive Director Rajkumar Upadhyay told PTI during an interaction at IMC that the organisation has completed prototype development and proof of concept of the 5G radios that are for sending and receiving wireless signals.

''Our 5G core and 5G radio are completely indigenously developed which makes India among a few countries that have their own 5G technology. Operators desire multiple integration and call scenario tests in their network before it goes for commercial deployment. We will start these tests soon in BSNL's network and we hope to complete this in the next six months,'' Upadhyay said.

C-DoT is part of a TCS-led consortium which has been selected for deploying 4G technology.

''C-DOT's role will be limited to technology development. We will sign a technology transfer agreement with vendors who will commercially deploy it,'' Upadhyay said.

C-DOT has also developed a 5G core (NSA) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress by making an end-to-end 5G call. The Radio Access network used in making this call is also developed indigenously in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, Radisys India and Wisig Networks.

''We have already deployed our 5G core in the BSNL network for trial,'' Upadhyay said.

Talking about network speed, Upadhyay said that 5G can deliver a download speed of 1 gigabit per second and C-DOT 's gears will be able to deliver it depending on the capacity put at the backend.

'Fibrisation is going to play an important role in 5G speed. If a mobile tower is connected with an optical fibre network then the transmission speed will be high,'' Upadhyay said.

As per industry estimate, around 34 per cent of total mobile towers are connected with optical fibre cables (OFC).

The government has come out with a new rule to expedite the rollout of OFC and other telecom infrastructure elements.

