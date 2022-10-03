Left Menu

BRIEF-Twiter Says The Option To Edit Tweet Is Now Available For Twitter Blue Members In Canada, Australia, And New Zealand - Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:45 IST
Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER SAYS THE OPTION TO EDIT TWEET IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR TWITTER BLUE MEMBERS IN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND - TWEET (FIXES TYPO) Source text: https://bit.ly/3yacuMg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

