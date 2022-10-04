Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 02:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Rocket builder Firefly nails crucial milestone with first mission success
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Rocket builder Firefly Aerospace reached orbit for the first time this weekend, hitting a crucial milestone that kick-starts its launch business and opens new funding opportunities for growth, the company's chief executive said on Monday. Firefly, based near Austin, Texas, launched its two-stage Alpha rocket in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday from a U.S. Space Force base in Southern California, sending its first payloads into orbit after an initial attempt over a year ago failed mid-flight.

