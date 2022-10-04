Samsung targets mass production of 1.4nm, its most advanced process technology, by 2027

At its annual Foundry Forum event, Samsung highlighted its commitment to bringing its most advanced process technology, 1.4-nanometer (nm), for mass production in 2027. The South Korean firm is also targeting mass production of 2nm process technology by 2025.

During the annual event, Samsung announced a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business to meet customers' needs.

"The technology development goal down to 1.4nm and foundry platforms specialized for each application, together with stable supply through consistent investment are all part of Samsung's strategies to secure customers' trust and support their success. Realizing every customer's innovations with our partners has been at the core of our foundry service," said Dr Si-young Choi, president and head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is accelerating the development of 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration packaging technology. Its 3D packaging X-Cube with micro-bump interconnection will be ready for mass production in 2024, and bump-less X-Cube will be available in 2026.

High-performance and low-power semiconductor markets such as HPC, automotive, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to exceed 50% of Samsung's foundry portfolio by 2027

The South Korean company plans to enhance its GAA-based 3nm process support for HPC and mobile, while further diversifying the 4nm process specialized for HPC and automotive applications. For automotive customers, the company also plans to further expand process nodes by launching 14nm eNVM solutions in 2024 and adding 8nm eNVM in the future.

To meet customer needs in a timely manner, Samsung plans to expand its production capacity for the advanced nodes by more than three times by 2027 compared to this year. Including the new fab under construction in Taylor, Texas, Samsung's foundry manufacturing lines are currently in five locations - Giheung, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek in Korea; and Austin and Taylor in the United States.