Indonesia soccer body bans 2 club officials for life over deadly stampede

Indonesia's soccer federation said on Tuesday it has banned two officials from Arema FC for life over a weekend stadium riot that killed at least 125 people.

The club was also fined 250 million rupiah ($16,398), Erwin Tobing, the head of the association's discipline committee, told a news conference. ($1 = 15,245.0000 rupiah)

