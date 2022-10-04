Left Menu

Indonesia soccer body bans 2 club officials for life over deadly stampede

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:13 IST
Indonesia soccer body bans 2 club officials for life over deadly stampede
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's soccer federation said on Tuesday it has banned two officials from Arema FC for life over a weekend stadium riot that killed at least 125 people.

The club was also fined 250 million rupiah ($16,398), Erwin Tobing, the head of the association's discipline committee, told a news conference. ($1 = 15,245.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022