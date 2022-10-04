Google Pixel update October 2022: Here's what's new

Google is rolling out the October 2022 software update to all supported Pixel devices - Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a - running Android 13. The update includes bug fixes and improvements and the rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.

The October 2022 update with build number TP1A.221005.002 and TP1A.221005.003 for Pixel 6a. Below is the complete update changelog:

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets (included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G))

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions

Connectivity

Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions

User Interface

Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer

Wi-Fi