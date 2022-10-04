BSF 'Retreat Ceremony' along IB in Jammu completes one year

The 'Retreat Ceremony' along the International Border here has successfully completed one year with the BSF contemplating to increase the seating capacity owing to its growing popularity among the people, officials said.

The ''Wagah-Attari-style'' ceremony, comprising a structured parade by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on every Saturday and Sunday, was launched on October 2 last year as part of the border tourism promotion programme of the government.

BSF band live display, splendid retreat parade and visit up to the zero line are the key features of the ceremony and during the last one year, the parade has been witnessed by thousands of tourists, VVIPs and celebrities.

''This event has now become a centre of attraction for the locals as well as tourists and part of the overall tourism package,'' a BSF official said.

He said the parade was conceptualised by BSF frontier headquarters, Jammu, in collaboration with the tourism department and after a lot of efforts and hard work, the retreat ceremony was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last year.

''The retreat ceremony has become popular among the masses and the number of visitors are increasing day by day. Seeing its popularity, the BSF has decided to increase the seating capacity to accommodate more visitors and has included presentation of cultural programmes during the retreat ceremony,'' the official said.

He said the retreat parade was appreciated at all levels for effective awareness of national integration and inculcating a sense of national pride among spectators.

Various eminent personalities have visited and witnessed the retreat ceremony and in the past one year, its popularity has grown manifold, the official said.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora said the force is working in close tandem with civil administration to make it a bigger event.

