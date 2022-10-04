Left Menu

Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger win 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:23 IST
Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger win 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

The more than century-old prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($902,315), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. ($1 = 11.0826 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022