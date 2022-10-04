Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger win 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

The more than century-old prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($902,315), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. ($1 = 11.0826 Swedish crowns)

