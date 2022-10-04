Left Menu

3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

