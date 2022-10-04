Left Menu

Ola Electric eyes 200 experience centres by March 2023

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:58 IST
Ola Electric eyes 200 experience centres by March 2023
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric has set up its first experience centre in Chennai as part of a plan to set up 200 such facilities across the country by March 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

People interested in electric vehicles would be encouraged at the experience centre and they can also avail themselves of test-rides of the company's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

''Ola experience centres allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV,'' company CMO Anshul Khandelwal said in a company statement here.

In the wake of festive season, the company said it offers discounts up to Rs 10,000 towards purchase of Ola S1 Pro vehicle.

Positioned as the most advanced scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro come with most popular MoveOS features like music playback, navigation, companion application and reverse mode, among others, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022