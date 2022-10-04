Left Menu

Nextlink Internet selects Nokia technology to support network growth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 18:23 IST
Nextlink Internet selects Nokia technology to support network growth
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr

Nextlink Internet, a rural-based and rural-focused operator in the U.S, has selected Nokia's XGS-PON and WiFi solutions to support network growth across the country, connecting over 200,000 homes and businesses in rural and exurban communities to fiber infrastructure.

The operator is expanding its reach into unserved and underserved areas in six U.S. states it already operates - Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota. It is also adding Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming and Louisiana to its footprint.

"We are on a mission to connect rural America with excellent service. Nokia's technology and systems help us do just that. The communities that Nextlink serves can rest easy, knowing that their communications networks are ready for today and generations to come," Nextlink CEO Bill Baker said in a statement.

With Nokia's XGS-PON technology, Nextlink can deploy 10G broadband speeds with a simple path to 25G. In addition, the operator is leveraging Nokia's ONT Easy Start SaaS to speed up and simplify service provisioning in customer homes coupled with WiFi Beacon residential gateways, which power an outdoor optical network termination (ONT) over CAT5/6 with POE+ eliminating the need for localized power.

Commenting on this partnership, Sandy Motley, President Nokia Fixed Networks, said, "We are pleased to grow our partnership with Nextlink. Nextlink is deploying a system uniquely capable of delivering GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON over a common fiber infrastructure without having to replace hardware."

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022