Science News Roundup: Space station's Italian commander, with lookalike Barbie, tells girls about science in orbit; Nobel physics prize won by sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science and more

Cristoforetti recently took time to describe some of the experiments conducted aboard the ISS, as well as answer questions from five girls 8 to 11 years old from across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 18:29 IST
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won Nobel Prize for Physics. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The first European female commander on the International Space Station, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, answered young girls' questions -- accompanied by a lookalike Barbie doll. Cristoforetti recently took time to describe some of the experiments conducted aboard the ISS, as well as answer questions from five girls 8 to 11 years old from across Europe. She and her spacesuit-clad Barbie floated in zero gravity, as she spoke.

Nobel physics prize won by sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behavior of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on supercomputers and encrypted communication. The awards were for given "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

Rocket builder Firefly nails crucial milestone with first mission success

Rocket builder Firefly Aerospace reached orbit for the first time this weekend, hitting a crucial milestone that kick-starts its launch business and opens new funding opportunities for growth, the company's chief executive said on Monday. Firefly, based near Austin, Texas, launched its two-stage Alpha rocket in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday from a U.S. Space Force base in Southern California, sending its first payloads into orbit after an initial attempt over a year ago failed mid-flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

