Jio True 5G beta trial services to start in Delhi and three other cities from tomorrow

The beta trial of Jio True 5G services will commence Wednesday, October 5 in 4 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, Reliance Jio announced on Tuesday.

The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively, the company said in a press release.

The company has launched the "Jio Welcome Offer" which enables invited customers in these metro cities to trial True 5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback. These users will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

In addition, invited users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Jio users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every Jio customer, the company said.

"India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5Gnetwork, built for every Indian, by Indians. By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian," said Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.