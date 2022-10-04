Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal - Bloomberg reporter
Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to propose going ahead with his takeover of Twitter Inc at $54.20 per share, a Bloomberg news reporter tweeted on Tuesday.
Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for a comment.
