Musk said to go ahead with $54.20 a share Twitter deal - Bloomberg reporter
Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to propose going ahead with his takeover of Twitter Inc at $54.20 per share, a Bloomberg news reporter tweeted on Tuesday.
Twitter shares weere up 12.7% at $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time. Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for a comment.
Musk and Twitter were set to enter the courtroom this month, with Twitter seeking an order directing Musk to close the deal at $54.20 per share. Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but within weeks said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter's estimate of less than 5% of users.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
