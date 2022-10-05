N.Korean nuclear test would seriously threaten international stability -US
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that any new North Korean nuclear test would seriously threaten international stability and acknowledged past indications Pyonyang might be preparing for such a test.
"As you know, there (have) been indications in the past that the DPRK is preparing a test for what would be its 7th nuclear test," Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing, referring to the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
"If they do do such a test, from our perspective, it will clearly constitute a grave escalatory action and seriously threaten regional and international security and stability."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US heartened by Prime Minister Modi’s comments to Putin to end war in Ukraine: Pentagon official
US heartened by Prime Minister Modi’s comments to Putin last weekend; says Pentagon official
Congress tells Pentagon to speed review of large drones for Ukraine
US and India are now more closely aligned in their relationship than ever in the past: Pentagon
Approving Pakistan's F-16 fleet sustainment programme not designed as a message to India: Pentagon official