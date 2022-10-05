Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy Buds2 Pro

South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones, which were released with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and ANC, will now be receiving their first software update. According to GSM Arena, the new firmware comes with version R510XXU0AVI7 and requires a download of about 6MB. It comes with improved stability and reliability but doesn't bring any new features to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro users can download this update on their buds via the Galaxy Wearable app installed on their connected devices. Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earphones are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessors for longer, more comfortable wear.

The aerodynamically designed earbuds have a unique vent hole and nozzle grille for efficient airflow. For reducing distracting noise, the Buds2 Pro has a three-mic system and an expanded windshield that is more than twice the size of the Galaxy Buds Pros. These earbuds use Dolby Head Tracking technology to simulate a cinematic sound experience and support 360-degree audio to deliver a more realistic and immersive experience.

The charging case has a 515 mAh battery and a USB-C port for power, extending the total playback time to 29 hours. The case can also be charged using a Qi-approved wireless charger, as reported by GSM Arena. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro include IPX7 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and AKG tuning. (ANI)

